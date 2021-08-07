Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.100-$10.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.52 billion-$3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.52 billion.Charles River Laboratories International also updated its FY21 guidance to $10.10-10.35 EPS.
Shares of CRL stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $408.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,898. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $373.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $197.33 and a one year high of $420.25.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $118,742.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total transaction of $3,181,766.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,376 shares in the company, valued at $74,544,438.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,748 shares of company stock worth $3,564,317. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.
