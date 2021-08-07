Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.100-$10.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.52 billion-$3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.52 billion.Charles River Laboratories International also updated its FY21 guidance to $10.10-10.35 EPS.

Shares of CRL stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $408.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,898. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $373.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $197.33 and a one year high of $420.25.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $361.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $363.43.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $118,742.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total transaction of $3,181,766.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,376 shares in the company, valued at $74,544,438.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,748 shares of company stock worth $3,564,317. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

