ChartEx Market Cap Achieves $266,489.38 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 25.4% higher against the dollar. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $266,489.38 and approximately $25,271.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00046834 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00141131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.19 or 0.00156245 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,043.74 or 1.00924515 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $353.96 or 0.00811097 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.