Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Utilities makes up approximately 2.0% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tufton Capital Management owned approximately 0.58% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $12,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 103,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $1,671,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 41,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPK. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $269,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPK stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,432. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $72.89 and a 12-month high of $131.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.92.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

