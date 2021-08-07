Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.63%. Chesapeake Utilities updated its FY 2025 guidance to $6.050-$6.250 EPS.

NYSE:CPK traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $130.87. The stock had a trading volume of 45,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,432. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.92. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.39. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $72.89 and a 12-month high of $131.54.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $269,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPK shares. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Maxim Group increased their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

