Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Chesswood Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark lifted their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$11.75 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Chesswood Group in a research note on Wednesday.

TSE CHW opened at C$11.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.66. The company has a current ratio of 46.58, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.85. Chesswood Group has a 12 month low of C$4.74 and a 12 month high of C$13.89. The stock has a market cap of C$192.09 million and a PE ratio of 11.67.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$30.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chesswood Group will post 1.2699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Chesswood Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

In related news, Director Michael Eric Prenzlow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total transaction of C$70,991.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$683,293.96. Also, Director Gary Souverein purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,481.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 320,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,742,071.49.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

