Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Chevron by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 558,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after buying an additional 111,993 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 84.1% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 38,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 17,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

CVX stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $101.95. 6,475,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,411,080. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.11. The firm has a market cap of $196.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

