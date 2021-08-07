CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires New Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,635 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRDM. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,502,000 after acquiring an additional 70,347 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 465,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,288,000 after acquiring an additional 318,295 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRDM opened at $42.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -427.56 and a beta of 1.11. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

In related news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier bought 2,600 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $247,480.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 29,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $1,233,699.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,785 shares of company stock worth $3,465,626. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

