CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases Shares of 11,173 Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,173 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXTR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 102,399 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 390,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $11.39 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $12.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 569.50 and a beta of 2.00.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 123.54% and a net margin of 0.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $285,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,551.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Shoemaker acquired 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.