CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases Shares of 1,212 WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in WEX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 244,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,744,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in WEX by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,170,000 after buying an additional 12,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,044,000.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $178.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.07. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. Equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.67.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.