Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) PT Raised to $113.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CHH has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.00.

Shares of NYSE CHH traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $119.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,184. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $123.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.54.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 821.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $657,755.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,670.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $2,048,899.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,408,279.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,058 shares of company stock valued at $4,839,842 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,942,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 445,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,810,000 after buying an additional 250,059 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 443,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,622,000 after buying an additional 200,416 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 544,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,717,000 after buying an additional 150,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 555.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,438,000 after buying an additional 137,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

