Christopher (Chris) Lawrence Sells 1,406,913 Shares of TruScreen Group Limited (ASX:TRU) Stock

TruScreen Group Limited (ASX:TRU) insider Christopher (Chris) Lawrence sold 1,406,913 shares of TruScreen Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05), for a total value of A$91,449.35 ($65,320.96).
Christopher (Chris) Lawrence also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 20th, Christopher (Chris) Lawrence sold 4,467,169 shares of TruScreen Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05), for a total transaction of A$303,767.49 ($216,976.78).
- On Friday, July 2nd, Christopher (Chris) Lawrence sold 1,465,695 shares of TruScreen Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05), for a total transaction of A$101,132.96 ($72,237.83).
- On Wednesday, June 2nd, Christopher (Chris) Lawrence sold 418,818 shares of TruScreen Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06), for a total value of A$32,667.80 ($23,334.15).
About TruScreen Group
