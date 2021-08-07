Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) from a c rating to a b rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $229.83.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs stock opened at $195.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $147.06 and a one year high of $258.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.73.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at $1,231,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.0% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 242,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.