CIBC Boosts H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target to C$19.50

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HRUFF. TD Securities increased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.17.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.35. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $13.77.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

