CIBC Boosts RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target to C$25.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on REI.UN. TD Securities raised their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.58 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$23.51.

Shares of REI.UN traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$22.62. The company had a trading volume of 904,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,419. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$13.64 and a 1-year high of C$23.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.19 billion and a PE ratio of -117.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.66, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.56.

In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Jonathan Gitlin purchased 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,932.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$682,929.60.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

