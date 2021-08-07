CIBC Increases Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$72.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$70.64.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$65.41 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$51.59 and a 12-month high of C$67.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.31 billion and a PE ratio of 13.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.98. The company has a current ratio of 545.45, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.48 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.51 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.5399992 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.95, for a total transaction of C$904,769.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,610,633.10.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.