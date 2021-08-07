Cigna (NYSE:CI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Cigna (NYSE:CI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. Cigna updated its FY 2021 guidance to $20.200-$ EPS and its FY21 guidance to at least $20.20 EPS.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $209.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Cigna has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.84.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

