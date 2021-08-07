Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.22 target price on Cigna and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.84.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,906,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,717. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Cigna in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Cigna in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Cigna in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

