Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $65.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $76.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XEC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Financial upgraded Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.48.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

