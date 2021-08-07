Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,221,124 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 103,656 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.4% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $64,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.59. 18,386,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,601,654. The firm has a market cap of $234.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.90. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. MKM Partners began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

