Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Industrial Tech Acquisitions as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITAC. UBS Group AG grew its position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. 56.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITAC opened at $10.01 on Friday. Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.04.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in providing 4D imaging radar solutions.

