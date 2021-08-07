Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ondas by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 11,347 shares during the period. 8.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Derek Reisfield acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $41,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,771.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Shares of ONDS stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.00. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $276.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

