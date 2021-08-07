Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quantum were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Quantum by 205.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,156,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,536 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Quantum by 1,748.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,898,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,895 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Quantum in the first quarter worth approximately $10,778,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Quantum by 75.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,570,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Quantum by 643.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 723,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 626,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 19,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $140,990.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 834,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,179.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 8,077 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $57,750.55. Insiders have sold 313,164 shares of company stock worth $2,041,083 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

NASDAQ QMCO opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.83. The firm has a market cap of $372.32 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.15. Quantum Co. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $92.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Quantum Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

