Citadel Advisors LLC Has $190,000 Stake in Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) by 209.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,484 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Birks Group were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Birks Group in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BGI opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.83. Birks Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43.

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

