Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 5.9% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 4.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter worth about $208,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.15. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.