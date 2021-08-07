Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clean Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

CLNE traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,396,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,826,930. Clean Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.11 and a beta of 1.89.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. Equities analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Vreeland sold 171,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $1,989,695.29. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 730,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $8,533,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,324,439 shares of company stock valued at $32,572,853 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 38.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.