Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CLH. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of CLH opened at $99.80 on Thursday. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $52.22 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.80.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $214,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,295,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,063,000 after purchasing an additional 108,548 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,459,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,686,000 after purchasing an additional 93,760 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,754 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,229,000 after purchasing an additional 206,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 909,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,249,000 after acquiring an additional 51,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

