Clean Yield Group Makes New $37,000 Investment in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in The New York Times by 100.0% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in The New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The New York Times by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in The New York Times by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of The New York Times stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.66 and a beta of 0.79. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.35 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

