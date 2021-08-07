Clean Yield Group Purchases New Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,448,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,084,000 after purchasing an additional 257,135 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 7.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,818,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,206,000 after purchasing an additional 414,647 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 230.2% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,393,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,884 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,594,000 after purchasing an additional 19,952 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 710.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.96. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $51.69.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

A number of research firms have commented on ACC. Piper Sandler raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

In related news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,297 shares of company stock worth $1,153,253. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

