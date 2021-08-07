Clean Yield Group Takes Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ opened at $218.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.99. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STZ. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.43.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.