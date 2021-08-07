Clean Yield Group Takes Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 149,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,836,000 after buying an additional 25,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.64.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $298.53 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $192.25 and a 52-week high of $324.68. The company has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $303.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

