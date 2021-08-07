Clean Yield Group Takes Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,717,000 after buying an additional 719,314 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,125,000 after acquiring an additional 341,076 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,299,000 after purchasing an additional 43,246 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 275,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,110,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 247.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,124,000 after buying an additional 179,710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $495.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.65. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $321.77 and a 1-year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

