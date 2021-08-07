Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.31 and last traded at $53.64. 9,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 977,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.78.

YOU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth $693,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth $1,610,000.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.