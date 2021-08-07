Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) PT Lowered to $32.00

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock opened at $31.36 on Thursday. Clearwater Paper has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $45.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.94.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.46. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 21.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 29.2% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 17.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 264,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

