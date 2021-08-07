Clearway Energy, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share (NYSE:CWEN)

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Clearway Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.52. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Clearway Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clearway Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $30.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.33. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.53. Clearway Energy has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $37.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.00%.

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global bought 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $416,828.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,590 shares of company stock worth $603,587 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth $810,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

