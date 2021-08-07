Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Receives $14.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

CLDR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

CLDR opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -33.02 and a beta of 1.15. Cloudera has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

In other news, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $1,256,232.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,950.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $226,160.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,154.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,675 shares of company stock worth $2,562,727 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cloudera by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,927,000 after purchasing an additional 970,727 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,796,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,737,000 after buying an additional 3,221,424 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,865,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,747,000 after buying an additional 524,793 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,792,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,248,000 after buying an additional 1,275,564 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cloudera by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,099,000 after buying an additional 246,685 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

