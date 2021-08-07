Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NET. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cloudflare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Shares of NET stock opened at $118.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.90 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.14. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $122.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $2,375,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $819,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,494,051.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 903,787 shares of company stock worth $84,953,623 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,809 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $3,198,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 31.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 110.9% during the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 1,619.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 188,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,255,000 after acquiring an additional 177,688 shares in the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

