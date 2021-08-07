CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $461.78

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 461.78 ($6.03) and traded as low as GBX 428.03 ($5.59). CMC Markets shares last traded at GBX 431.50 ($5.64), with a volume of 273,851 shares traded.

CMCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 326 ($4.26) to GBX 463 ($6.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 460.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a GBX 21.43 ($0.28) dividend. This is an increase from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $9.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.65%.

CMC Markets Company Profile (LON:CMCX)

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

