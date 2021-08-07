CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Brokerages forecast that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will report sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the highest is $1.65 billion. CMS Energy posted sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year sales of $6.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $7.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CMS Energy.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%.

CMS has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1,240.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,645,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,810 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,467,000 after buying an additional 1,999,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,403,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 51.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,145,000 after buying an additional 952,241 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 49.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,667,000 after buying an additional 940,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $63.27. 1,405,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,032. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.96. CMS Energy has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMS Energy (CMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.