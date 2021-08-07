CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $45,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CMS opened at $63.27 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Vertical Research cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

