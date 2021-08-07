Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Coats Group stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.94. Coats Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1.21.

Coats Group Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial threads. The firm provides apparel, footwear, and accessories threads. It also offers performance materials including technical threads and yarn used in a range of industries such as automotive, household and recreation, medical, health and food, safety, telecoms, oil and gas, conductive, and composites.

