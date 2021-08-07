Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Announces Earnings Results

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 35.11%. Codexis updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CDXS stock traded up $2.67 on Friday, hitting $25.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,378. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.39. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.75 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $406,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,578.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $1,298,603.25. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

