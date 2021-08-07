Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Desjardins cut their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$135.00 price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

CGEAF remained flat at $$95.31 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 795. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of $69.98 and a 12-month high of $98.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.33.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

