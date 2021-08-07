Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 34.76% and a negative net margin of 17.23%.

Coherus BioSciences stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,054. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.61. Coherus BioSciences has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $986.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $421,092.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,578.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.