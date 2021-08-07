CoinEx Token (CET) Trading Up 9.2% This Week

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 7th. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $46.25 million and $1.70 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0653 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00055274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00015656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.47 or 0.00861745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00099709 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00040883 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

