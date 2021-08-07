Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE CMA traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.25. 1,210,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,540. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.58. Comerica has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $79.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Comerica by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

