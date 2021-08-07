CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) received a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective from analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.52% from the stock’s current price.

COP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €80.60 ($94.82).

Shares of COP opened at €74.30 ($87.41) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of €67.30. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a fifty-two week high of €85.40 ($100.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

