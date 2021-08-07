Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

CPSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Computer Programs and Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $499.90 million, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $36.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 6.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $256,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,477.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,316 shares of company stock worth $886,606. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,065,000 after acquiring an additional 95,199 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 561,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 524,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,065,000 after acquiring an additional 27,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 45.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 231,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 72,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 17,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.