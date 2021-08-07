Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Conagra Brands reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Conagra Brands.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,328,000 after buying an additional 140,383 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,846,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 695,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,234,000 after buying an additional 20,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,984,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,360. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $39.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conagra Brands (CAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.