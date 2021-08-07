Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. Conduent updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Conduent stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,810. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30. Conduent has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

