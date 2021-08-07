CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Stake Cut by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 61.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in CONMED by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CONMED by 386.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 42,347 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $5,593,615.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,433.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 13,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $1,861,596.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,405,333.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,594 shares of company stock valued at $7,764,246 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on CONMED in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $129.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 73.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.60. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $69.60 and a 1-year high of $146.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.51.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

